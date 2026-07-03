Firms deploy AI proctoring in India to curb campus cheating
Campus hiring in India is getting tricky as students use generative AI, hidden gadgets, and even hired "proxy" candidates to cheat during recruitment tests.
To fight back, tech firms are rolling out AI-based proctoring tools like Talview and Mercer Mettl that keep an eye on webcams, audio, and screen activity to catch suspicious moves.
HackerRank: up to 35% sessions flagged
Cheating has gotten pretty sophisticated: think off-camera help, virtual machines to hide AI sessions, and candidates recruited through Telegram or Discord.
Vivek Ravisankar from HackerRank shared that up to 35% of test sessions now get flagged for shady behavior.
Recruiters are switching to live interviews and proctored technical tests since most AI-reliant candidates struggle when asked to explain their answers on the spot.