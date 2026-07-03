Firms deploy AI proctoring in India to curb campus cheating

HackerRank: up to 35% sessions flagged

Cheating has gotten pretty sophisticated: think off-camera help, virtual machines to hide AI sessions, and candidates recruited through Telegram or Discord.

Vivek Ravisankar from HackerRank shared that up to 35% of test sessions now get flagged for shady behavior.

Recruiters are switching to live interviews and proctored technical tests since most AI-reliant candidates struggle when asked to explain their answers on the spot.