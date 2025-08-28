Next Article
First credit card with EMI feature launched
BharatPe and Unity Small Finance Bank just dropped the Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card—the first credit card in India focused on EMI features.
Running on RuPay, it lets you pay via UPI at tons of merchants nationwide, making big purchases a lot more flexible.
No joining or annual fees
There are no joining or annual fees, and you can split payments into EMIs for up to 12 months.
Every EMI earns you unlimited 2% rewards as Zillion Coins, which you can use for vouchers, products, or to pay your card bill through the BharatPe app.
Plus, perks like free lounge access and health check-ups are included—with both companies saying they want to keep things transparent and hassle-free for Indian consumers.