Firstsource Solutions and SEW.AI launch AI tools for utilities sector
Firstsource Solutions and SEW.AI just teamed up to launch new AI tools for the utilities sector, announced at the WE3 Global AI Summit in Las Vegas.
Their Smart Revenue Operations (Smart RO) and Smart Revenue Collections (Smart RC) are designed to catch billing errors faster and make paying for energy or water a lot smoother.
Smart RO and RC boost efficiency
With Smart RO, AI spots mistakes in bills so employees can focus on bigger problems.
Smart RC uses multiple channels to recover payments while staying within industry rules, aiming to cut costs for companies and offer support to customers who might be struggling financially.
The teams behind this say these tools should boost efficiency and improve how utilities serve people.