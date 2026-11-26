Fitch points out that Indian banks are looking pretty stable right now, thanks to better profits and smart cost management.

A modest rise in policy rates could also help strengthen their earnings.

That said, some bumps are ahead: credit costs (what banks spend dealing with bad loans) could rise a bit as recent rapid lending matures, especially in riskier areas like personal and agribusiness loans.

Still, Fitch expects overall bad loans to stay below 2%, which signals solid financial health for the sector going forward.