Fitch forecasts double-digit loan growth for Indian banks by 2027
Fitch Ratings says Indian banks are on track for double-digit loan growth by 2027, with lending expected to jump around 15% by March 2028.
This upbeat outlook is fueled by India's fast-growing economy and shows the sector's ability to stay resilient even as some challenges pop up.
Indian banks stable, NPLs below 2%
Fitch points out that Indian banks are looking pretty stable right now, thanks to better profits and smart cost management.
A modest rise in policy rates could also help strengthen their earnings.
That said, some bumps are ahead: credit costs (what banks spend dealing with bad loans) could rise a bit as recent rapid lending matures, especially in riskier areas like personal and agribusiness loans.
Still, Fitch expects overall bad loans to stay below 2%, which signals solid financial health for the sector going forward.