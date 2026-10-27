Fitch Ratings: China's AI investments promising but economic boost delayed
Fitch Ratings says China's huge investments in artificial intelligence (AI) sound exciting, but don't expect instant results.
Much of the current activity remains concentrated in infrastructure, hardware, automation, and related supply chains, which could help in the future, but for now, weak demand at home and early-stage monetization mean the economic boost might take a while to show up.
Fitch: AI may widen China's divide
China's economy is leaning heavily on exports and government-backed projects, but everyday spending and private investment are still pretty shaky.
Fitch warns that AI funding could make this divide bigger, since policy-supported sectors will see more gains.
Plus, even though Chinese AI companies are good at keeping costs down, they're up against tough competition from US tech giants who have more control over infrastructure and pricing.