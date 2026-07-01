Fitch Ratings warns AI, digital infrastructure could weaken global credit

Private credit faces NAV, liquidity risks

Fitch also highlighted that private credit markets are getting trickier to navigate because of complex loan structures like NAV loans, which make it tough to see who owes what.

Direct lending is seeing more defaults than traditional loan bundles (CLOs), but so far recovery rates aren't too bad.

Liquidity is becoming a bigger issue as more everyday investors join in, especially when people can't pull their money out quickly.