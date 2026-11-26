Fitch: US chip curbs could slow APAC data center growth
Fitch Ratings is sounding the alarm: new US chip restrictions kicking in on November 19 might slow down the growth of data centers across Asia-Pacific.
Now, sending advanced chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand needs a special license, making it tougher for local data centers that serve Chinese tech companies.
This could push investors toward projects with secure chip access and diversified customers.
Neocloud operators face NVIDIA supply squeeze
Neocloud operators, those renting out AI computing power, are feeling the pinch too.
With fewer new NVIDIA chips coming in, some may have to stick with what they've got or even cut prices to stay competitive.
Meanwhile, banks are tightening up on loans for these projects, which could delay big launches from Chinese AI players like Z.AI and Moonshot AI.
All this means slower progress if access to overseas computing power stays limited.