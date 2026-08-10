Five IPOs this week aim for ₹7,479cr, Dhoot Transmission leads
Business
Five companies are launching IPOs this week, aiming to raise a total of ₹7,479 crore. Dhoot Transmission leads the pack.
This wave of IPOs signals that Indian firms are focusing more on raising fresh money for expansion rather than just letting old investors exit.
Experts expect strong investor interest
The lineup includes Dhoot Transmission.
With these offerings spanning different sectors, experts see strong investor interest, reflecting growing confidence in India's economic future.
How these IPOs perform could shape what's next for the market this year.