Next Article
Flai raises $4.5 million to streamline car dealerships with AI
Business
Flai, a startup founded by Ari and Alen Polakof and Juan Alzugary, is using AI to help car dealerships sell and service vehicles more efficiently.
Backed by Y Combinator, Flai just raised $4.5 million in seed funding from First Round Capital and others to expand its custom software—think AI voice agents and smart communication tools.
Flai's approach is all about strategic growth and agility
While rivals like Toma pulled in bigger funding this year, Flai is making its mark by having visited and engaged with around 400 US dealerships during its early outreach using its own tech.
The team's focused on growing strategically while keeping things agile, aiming to make dealership operations smoother for everyone involved.