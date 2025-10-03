Next Article
Indian coffee is getting pricier abroad: What it means
Business
In the first half of FY26 (April-September 2025), India's coffee exports brought in $1.05 billion—a 15% boost from H1FY25—even though the actual amount shipped dropped by around 11%.
The reason? Global prices shot up, so India earned more for less coffee.
Italy, Germany, and Belgium are the biggest fans of Indian beans right now, with Italy taking the lead.
Exporting more than we grow
India is now the world's seventh-largest coffee producer and ranks fifth in exports, sending out over two-thirds of what it grows.
Credit goes to the Coffee Board for pushing Indian varieties and going digital with export processes.
Over the past decade, India's coffee export earnings have soared by 125%, showing just how much ground has been gained.