WeWork India IPO: Day 1 sees just 4% subscription

WeWork India runs flexible workspaces and has led the sector for three years straight. The company's revenue has climbed steadily—from ₹1,314 crore in FY23 to nearly ₹1,950 crore in FY25—and it's managed to shrink its net loss to just ₹14 crore in Q1 FY26 with a 19% revenue jump this quarter.

IPO details, gray market performance

The IPO closes on October 7 and is expected to list on BSE and NSE by October 10.

Shares are trading at only a small premium in the gray market, hinting at cautious investor interest.

Analysts like WeWork India's strong brand but worry about high valuations and how unpredictable the flexible workspace market can be right now.