Flexible workspaces in India record 191,306 seats leased in H1 2026
Flexible workspaces in India hit a new record in H1 2026, with 191,306 seats leased across India's top eight cities, a huge jump of 68.4% year-on-year from H1 2025.
These spaces now make up nearly 20% of all office leasing, showing how companies are embracing more adaptable and tech-friendly environments.
Global Capability Centers (GCCs) led the charge, driving almost half the demand.
Ahmedabad posts 570.3% flexible workspace uptake
Bengaluru took the top spot for seat uptake, while Hyderabad and Delhi NCR saw massive growth rates, 170.8% and 152.7%, respectively.
Ahmedabad stood out with the highest percentage increase at 570.3%, though it started from a smaller base.
Mumbai also saw demand climb by 130%, reflecting how flexible workspaces are quickly becoming a go-to option across major cities.