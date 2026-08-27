Flexible workspaces in India record 191,306 seats leased in H1 2026

Flexible workspaces in India hit a new record in H1 2026, with 191,306 seats leased across India's top eight cities, a huge jump of 68.4% year-on-year from H1 2025.

These spaces now make up nearly 20% of all office leasing, showing how companies are embracing more adaptable and tech-friendly environments.

Global Capability Centers (GCCs) led the charge, driving almost half the demand.