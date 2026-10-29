Air India, IndiGo, Akasa's Saudi flights canceled till November

Air India and Air India Express have extended their suspension of services to Riyadh and Dammam until November 7.

However, flights to Jeddah will remain suspended until October 31.

Passengers who booked tickets on or before October 24 are eligible for a one-time free rebooking or full refund.

Akasa Air has also delayed its resumption date after an independent safety assessment, suspending Jeddah flights until November 10 and halting its Riyadh route through November 30.