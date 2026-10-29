Air India, IndiGo, Akasa's Saudi flights canceled till November
What's the story
Major Indian and international airlines have extended their flight cancellations to several destinations in Saudi Arabia until November. The decision comes in light of continued airspace restrictions and security concerns in the region. IndiGo has announced that all its flights connecting Indian cities with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah will remain canceled until November 14.
Airline updates
Indian carriers extend flight suspensions
Air India and Air India Express have extended their suspension of services to Riyadh and Dammam until November 7.
However, flights to Jeddah will remain suspended until October 31.
Passengers who booked tickets on or before October 24 are eligible for a one-time free rebooking or full refund.
Akasa Air has also delayed its resumption date after an independent safety assessment, suspending Jeddah flights until November 10 and halting its Riyadh route through November 30.
Global impact
International airlines also halt services
The disruption isn't limited to Indian carriers, as several international airlines have also announced extended suspensions.
Germany's Lufthansa and Italy's ITA Airways have suspended services to Riyadh until November 18.
Dutch carrier KLM has suspended flights to Riyadh and Dammam until November 27.
British Airways has extended its suspension for Riyadh until November 3, while Air France has done the same until November 7.
Airline suspensions
Alternative routes offered
Gulf carrier Etihad Airways has canceled its Abu Dhabi-Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah services until November 5.
Cathay Pacific has announced an even longer suspension, halting its passenger flights to Riyadh until January 31, 2027.
With commercial options severely limited, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate General in Jeddah have stepped in to provide alternative routes home.