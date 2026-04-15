Flipkart and Uber offer Flipkart SuperCoins worth 4% of fares

Claim 150 and 50 SuperCoins

If you're new to Uber or haven't used it in a while, you get 150 bonus SuperCoins after your first ride within 28 days of linking accounts.

Plus, anyone who links between April 15 and April 30, 2026 and takes a ride within the next 28 days scores an extra 50 coins.

As Flipkart's Gaurav Arora puts it, this is all about bringing rewards into your everyday routine.