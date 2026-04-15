Flipkart and Uber offer Flipkart SuperCoins worth 4% of fares
Business
Flipkart and Uber are making your rides a little more rewarding.
Now, if you link your accounts, you'll earn 4% of the fare on every eligible Uber ride back as Flipkart SuperCoins (up to 150 coins per trip).
You can use these coins for shopping on Flipkart or with partners like Cleartrip.
Claim 150 and 50 SuperCoins
If you're new to Uber or haven't used it in a while, you get 150 bonus SuperCoins after your first ride within 28 days of linking accounts.
Plus, anyone who links between April 15 and April 30, 2026 and takes a ride within the next 28 days scores an extra 50 coins.
As Flipkart's Gaurav Arora puts it, this is all about bringing rewards into your everyday routine.