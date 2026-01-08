Flipkart appoints Gunjan Bhartia as SVP of business finance
Flipkart just brought Gunjan Bhartia on board as their new senior VP of business finance. He'll be leading financial planning and strategic transformation for eKart, Flipkart's logistics arm.
With nearly three decades of experience at companies like Coupang and GE, Bhartia's known for helping businesses grow and navigate big changes—skills Flipkart is counting on as they gear up for an IPO.
What else is happening at Flipkart?
Bhartia's hiring is part of a bigger push to strengthen the team before going public in 2026.
Recent additions include Jane Duke as chief ethics officer and Dolly Sureka heading internal audit.
Plus, after moving its base from Singapore to India, Flipkart has made other leadership moves at Cleartrip and in product tech—showing they're serious about getting everything in shape for their next big step.