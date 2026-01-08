Flipkart appoints Gunjan Bhartia as SVP of business finance Business Jan 08, 2026

Flipkart just brought Gunjan Bhartia on board as their new senior VP of business finance. He'll be leading financial planning and strategic transformation for eKart, Flipkart's logistics arm.

With nearly three decades of experience at companies like Coupang and GE, Bhartia's known for helping businesses grow and navigate big changes—skills Flipkart is counting on as they gear up for an IPO.