Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy steps down after Walmart disagreements
Flipkart's longtime CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has stepped down following disagreements with Walmart, the company's US parent.
The announcement came during an emergency meeting on Wednesday.
For now, Balaji Thiagarajan (Flipkart's chief product and technology officer) and the board are leading it in the interim, while Flipkart will name a successor in the coming weeks.
Flipkart IPO paused PhonePe revives IPO
Krishnamurthy's exit comes as Flipkart has put its planned IPO on hold, targeting a draft filing by late 2026 or early 2027.
Meanwhile, PhonePe, also owned by Walmart, is reviving its own IPO plans, exploring a valuation of about ₹1.2 lakh crore to ₹1.4 lakh crore and planning to refile documents after the December quarter.