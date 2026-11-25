Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy to step down on December 4
Big change at Flipkart: CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is stepping down on December 4 after leading the company since 2017.
He helped Flipkart grow massively, played a key role in Walmart's $16 billion buyout, and saw the platform hit more than 500 million registered users and over 1.4 million sellers.
Balaji Thiagarajan to lead Flipkart temporarily
Balaji Thiagarajan, currently chief product and tech officer, will lead the company until a replacement is found while the search for a permanent leader continues.
This leadership shakeup comes as Flipkart delays its IPO to focus on profitability, something Walmart suggested earlier this year.
The company also recently shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India to prepare to go public.