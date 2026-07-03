Flipkart climbs to 5th in Great Place to Work India
Flipkart just made a huge leap, landing at fifth place in India's Best Companies to Work For 2026 by Great Place to Work. That's up from 58th just three years ago, a pretty impressive climb.
The list also features Hilton, Cisco Systems India, Synchrony International Services, and Intercontinental Hotels Group.
Rankings are based on employee feedback and a Culture Audit that looks at leadership and workplace vibes.
Flipkart emphasizes career mobility and inclusion
What helped Flipkart stand out?
The company puts serious effort into career growth: think internal mobility so you can try new roles, hackathons for creative minds, patent programs, and leadership training.
Employees mention a culture of ownership and working on projects that actually make an impact.
Plus, Flipkart offers inclusive perks like parental leave (for all genders), gender-neutral policies, and support for working parents and returning moms.