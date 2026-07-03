Flipkart climbs to 5th in Great Place to Work India

Flipkart emphasizes career mobility and inclusion

What helped Flipkart stand out?

The company puts serious effort into career growth: think internal mobility so you can try new roles, hackathons for creative minds, patent programs, and leadership training.

Employees mention a culture of ownership and working on projects that actually make an impact.

Plus, Flipkart offers inclusive perks like parental leave (for all genders), gender-neutral policies, and support for working parents and returning moms.