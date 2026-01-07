Next Article
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal backs Oppdoor with $6.4 million more
Business
Binny Bansal, who helped start Flipkart, invested another $6.4 million in Singapore-based Oppdoor through his VC firm, 3State Ventures, in early 2024.
This brought 3State Ventures's total investment in Oppdoor to $14.35 million.
What does Oppdoor do?
Oppdoor, launched by Binny Bansal and incorporated in Singapore in May 2021, helps up-and-coming e-commerce brands expand worldwide—no need for local offices or big teams.
They handle everything from market research and pricing to logistics and compliance for sellers on platforms like Amazon and Walmart.
Where are they now?
Oppdoor runs in eight countries—including the US, UK, Germany, Japan, and Australia—and has a small but mighty team of 11-50 people making global growth easier for online brands.