Flipkart debuts quick smartphone exchange service

Flipkart just rolled out a super-fast phone exchange service in parts of Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Through the Flipkart Minutes app, you can now trade in your old phone for a new one—valuation, pickup, and instant credit—all wrapped up in about 40 minutes.

How the process works Just enter your old phone's details on the app to get an instant quote.

A Flipkart expert comes to your place, checks the device, collects it on the spot, and you immediately get credit toward your next purchase.

No waiting around.

What about eligibility? Pretty much anyone with an old phone—even if it's broken. Depending on its condition, you could get up to 50% of its value back.

Plus, returned phones are refurbished or recycled responsibly.