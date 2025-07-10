TCS Q1 order book surges 13.2% YoY

TCS 's revenue grew to ₹63,437 crore (up 1.3%), and their total contract value hit $9.4 billion—a solid 13.25% jump from last year—even as global markets stayed unpredictable. They also landed major deals in AI and digital innovation with Schneider Electric and Marathon de Paris, plus new projects with ICICI Securities and Oman's Dhofar Insurance.

Workforce at over 613,000; dividend payout on July 30

The company's workforce is now over 613,000 strong—a year-on-year increase—but the attrition rate sits at 13.8%.

So while TCS is hiring more people, keeping them around is still a challenge.

The dividend will be paid out to shareholders on record as of July 16.