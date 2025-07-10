TCS reports 2nd consecutive quarterly headcount increase Business Jul 10, 2025

TCS just added over 5,000 new team members this quarter, pushing its workforce past 6 lakh.

The company is doubling down on upskilling—employees clocked more than 15 million hours of training, and about 1.14 lakh people picked up advanced AI skills.

Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad called it a big step for talent growth.