Next Article
TCS reports 2nd consecutive quarterly headcount increase
TCS just added over 5,000 new team members this quarter, pushing its workforce past 6 lakh.
The company is doubling down on upskilling—employees clocked more than 15 million hours of training, and about 1.14 lakh people picked up advanced AI skills.
Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad called it a big step for talent growth.
TCS beat profit estimates for Q1
TCS reported a solid 6% jump in net profit for the June quarter (₹12,760 crore), beating what analysts predicted.
Attrition ticked up slightly to 13.8%, but overall results were strong—even if the share price didn't budge after the news hit the market on July 10.