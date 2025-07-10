MC explainer Lilavati Medical Trust versus HDFC Bank: Unraveling the dispute
A big legal fight is brewing between HDFC Bank and Lilavati Medical Trust.
The Supreme Court just told HDFC Bank's CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, that it won't hear his request to cancel a police case filed by the Trust—he'll have to wait for the Bombay High Court hearing on July 14 instead.
This all started after Splendour Gems Ltd defaulted on a huge ₹65 crore loan from the bank.
What does the FIR say?
Lilavati Trust (run by the Mehta family) has accused Jagdishan and others of taking over ₹2 crore in bribes to help certain trustees stay in power illegally.
The FIR filed against them claims cheating and breach of trust.
The case keeps getting delayed because several judges stepped away from hearing it, making things even messier.
Why this case matters
This isn't just about two big names fighting—it raises questions about how banks and charities are run, how financial disputes are handled, and why some court cases get stuck when judges back out.
With so much money and reputation at stake, young people watching this might wonder if India's top institutions can really play fair when things get complicated.