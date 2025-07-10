MC explainer Lilavati Medical Trust versus HDFC Bank: Unraveling the dispute

Lilavati Trust (run by the Mehta family) has accused Jagdishan and others of taking over ₹2 crore in bribes to help certain trustees stay in power illegally. The FIR filed against them claims cheating and breach of trust. The case keeps getting delayed because several judges stepped away from hearing it, making things even messier.

Why this case matters

This isn't just about two big names fighting—it raises questions about how banks and charities are run, how financial disputes are handled, and why some court cases get stuck when judges back out.

With so much money and reputation at stake, young people watching this might wonder if India's top institutions can really play fair when things get complicated.