Flipkart expands 0 commission to fashion, about 90,000 sellers benefit
Business
Flipkart just expanded its zero-commission policy to cover all fashion items, not just those under ₹1,000.
Now, about 90,000 sellers can keep their full earnings no matter the price of what they sell, making it a win for both small and big brands.
Kapil Thirani calls policy long-term investment
This update is all about giving sellers more freedom to try new things and grow their businesses.
Kapil Thirani, Vice President of Flipkart Fashion, called it a "long-term investment" in helping sellers feel confident to innovate and build their brands without worrying about commissions holding them back.