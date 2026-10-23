Flipkart free month helps Netflix record paid additions in India
Netflix just had its best subscriber growth yet in India, and the partnership with Flipkart helped Netflix achieve record paid subscriber additions in India.
Since July 31, 2026, eligible Flipkart Plus members can unlock a free month of Netflix Mobile by making four qualifying orders on eligible purchases across Flipkart, Flipkart Grocery, and Flipkart Minutes.
It's a smart move (shop more, stream more), and Netflix highlighted this win in its latest shareholder letter.
Netflix India revenue up 18% Q3
This partnership didn't just bring in new viewers: it led to an 18% jump in Netflix's India revenue for the third quarter of 2026.
The deal also makes Flipkart's loyalty program even sweeter, encouraging users to stick around and shop within the app while enjoying some binge-worthy entertainment on the side.