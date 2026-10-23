Flipkart free month helps Netflix record paid additions in India

Netflix just had its best subscriber growth yet in India, and the partnership with Flipkart helped Netflix achieve record paid subscriber additions in India.

Since July 31, 2026, eligible Flipkart Plus members can unlock a free month of Netflix Mobile by making four qualifying orders on eligible purchases across Flipkart, Flipkart Grocery, and Flipkart Minutes.

It's a smart move (shop more, stream more), and Netflix highlighted this win in its latest shareholder letter.