Flipkart group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy steps down before town hall
Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who's been leading Flipkart for nearly a decade, is stepping down as group CEO.
The news comes just before an emergency town hall, and marks the end of an era: Krishnamurthy has been a big part of Flipkart's growth since being appointed as CEO in January 2017; he became group CEO in 2018, as Flipkart navigated competition from Amazon and Meesho.
Flipkart faces IPO uncertainty, Walmart probe
His departure comes while Flipkart is dealing with some tough internal issues, like its uncertain IPO timeline, unhappy employees over ESOPs (employee stock ownership plans), and the recent exit of at least 14 vice presidents (VPs) and senior vice presidents (SVPs).
There's also a probe by Walmart into alleged kickbacks.
Even so, Krishnamurthy pushed for new services like food delivery and quick commerce ("Minutes"), keeping Flipkart in the game during challenging times.