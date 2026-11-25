Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who's been leading Flipkart for nearly a decade, is stepping down as group CEO.

The news comes just before an emergency town hall, and marks the end of an era: Krishnamurthy has been a big part of Flipkart's growth since being appointed as CEO in January 2017; he became group CEO in 2018, as Flipkart navigated competition from Amazon and Meesho.