Flipkart has not named CEO replacement as Balaji Thiagarajan leads
Flipkart hasn't named a new CEO yet after Kalyan Krishnamurthy's departure.
For now, Chief Product and Tech Officer Balaji Thiagarajan and the board are running things, with the company promising to reveal its pick "in the coming weeks."
Kalyan Krishnamurthy credited with Flipkart growth
Krishnamurthy played a huge role in Flipkart's rise since 2017, especially during their Big Billion Days sales.
His exit comes as Flipkart faces tough competition from Amazon, Meesho, and Reliance-backed platforms.
Walmart, Flipkart's majority owner since 2018, says it's still all-in on growing the brand in India.
Krishnamurthy spoke with pride about his time at the company and its "strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance."