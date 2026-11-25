Krishnamurthy played a huge role in Flipkart's rise since 2017, especially during their Big Billion Days sales.

His exit comes as Flipkart faces tough competition from Amazon, Meesho, and Reliance-backed platforms.

Walmart, Flipkart's majority owner since 2018, says it's still all-in on growing the brand in India.

Krishnamurthy spoke with pride about his time at the company and its "strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance."