Flipkart invests in TravClan to boost Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel
Flipkart just invested in TravClan, a travel-tech platform that helps thousands of agents book holiday packages.
The goal? To make Flipkart's international travel services, like Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel, even better.
While the investment amount is still under wraps, this move lets Flipkart tap into TravClan's supplier network and 24/7 support, making it easier for users to find great deals and get help when they need it.
TravClan plans global expansion and hiring
With this boost from Flipkart, TravClan plans to grow its global travel options and upgrade its technology. They're also building out their business and engineering teams.
As TravClan co-founder and CEO Arun Bagaria put it, "India is becoming one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world, with travelers taking their first international trips driving a significant part of this growth."