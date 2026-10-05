Flipkart invests in TravClan to boost Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel

Flipkart just invested in TravClan, a travel-tech platform that helps thousands of agents book holiday packages.

The goal? To make Flipkart's international travel services, like Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel, even better.

While the investment amount is still under wraps, this move lets Flipkart tap into TravClan's supplier network and 24/7 support, making it easier for users to find great deals and get help when they need it.