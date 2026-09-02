Flipkart IPO delays coincide with leaders exiting, 2 VPs leave
Flipkart, a major player in Indian e-commerce, is seeing several leaders exit as its IPO keeps getting pushed back.
Prathyusha Agarwal (vice president and head of strategy) and Aakriti Chandra (vice president, talent acquisition for Ekart and Minutes) are the latest to leave, following other high-profile departures.
This shakeup comes just months after Flipkart asked around 300 employees to leave in March as part of its annual performance review.
Flipkart expands Minutes, eyes ONDC food
Even with these changes at the top, Flipkart is doubling down on growth.
They're expanding their quick-commerce service Minutes, which now handles over 1 million daily orders, and gearing up to enter food delivery through ONDC to compete with Swiggy and Zomato.
The company hasn't commented on the recent exits, but seems focused on staying ahead in India's fast-moving online market.