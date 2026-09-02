Flipkart IPO delays coincide with leaders exiting, 2 VPs leave

Flipkart, a major player in Indian e-commerce, is seeing several leaders exit as its IPO keeps getting pushed back.

Prathyusha Agarwal (vice president and head of strategy) and Aakriti Chandra (vice president, talent acquisition for Ekart and Minutes) are the latest to leave, following other high-profile departures.

This shakeup comes just months after Flipkart asked around 300 employees to leave in March as part of its annual performance review.