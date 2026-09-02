Flipkart launches in-app microdramas with Terribly Tiny Tales, Pratilipi, Pinkvilla
Flipkart is shaking things up by launching microdramas right on its app, hoping to keep users entertained and coming back for more.
It has partnered with Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Pratilipi for exclusive content, plus it will host content from Pinkvilla after buying the entertainment firm last year.
Flipkart adds microdrama tab for discovery
You will find these bite-sized dramas in a tab on the Flipkart app. The idea is to blend shopping with storytelling, making it easier for users to discover products while watching short stories.
Flipkart is launching the format through a separate tab on its main app to increase time spent on the platform and open another avenue for monetisation, with content potentially becoming an advertising surface.
India microdrama market $300 million to $4.5B
India's microdrama scene is growing fast: it was worth $300 million in 2025 and could hit $4.5 billion by 2030.
Platforms such as JioHotstar show just how popular this format has become, though keeping audiences interested is not always easy.
Flipkart's move signals it wants a slice of this action while boosting its own ecosystem.