Flipkart lets Axis Bank cardholders authorize payments with biometrics
Business
Flipkart just rolled out a new way to pay.
Now, Axis Bank cardholders can use Face ID or their fingerprint to approve payments, skipping the usual one-time password, or OTP, step.
The feature is live on Android and iOS, making checkout faster and a bit more seamless for users.
Biometrics tackle OTP delays and fraud
This update tackles those annoying OTP delays by letting you use your phone's biometrics instead.
It also helps protect against payment fraud like SIM swaps or intercepted OTPs, following the Reserve Bank of India's latest security guidelines.
For now, it's only for Axis Bank cards on Flipkart, but more users should get access in phases as the rollout continues.