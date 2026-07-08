Flipkart makes all fashion products commission free for 90,000 sellers
Business
Flipkart just made a big move for its fashion sellers: now, every fashion product sold on the platform, no matter the price, comes with zero-commission fees.
Announced on Wednesday, this update means around 90,000 active sellers get to keep their full profits instead of sharing a cut with Flipkart.
Sellers can invest more confidently
This change isn't just about better margins; it's meant to help sellers focus on new ideas and grow their brands without stressing over extra costs.
As Kapil Thirani, Vice President of Flipkart Fashion, put it, sellers can now "invest more confidently in innovation, assortment expansion and brand building."
For shoppers, that could mean more variety and fresh styles popping up on Flipkart soon.