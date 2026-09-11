Flipkart Minutes aims to be India's main grocery shopping app

Just this week, Minutes launched its own standalone app and started piloting food delivery (Eat In) among employees in Bengaluru. They're betting on a quick commerce model to stand out.

The service will have over 1,200 dark stores in more than 150 cities, with plans to hit 1,500 by year-end, and has seen a huge jump in users from Tier-two cities.

In August alone, they handled up to 1.2 million daily orders, almost matching Swiggy Instamart but still chasing Blinkit and Zepto.