Flipkart Minutes edges past Swiggy Instamart in top-10 quick-commerce cities

Flipkart Minutes just overtook Swiggy Instamart in the number of dark stores across India's top 10 quick-commerce cities: 627 for Flipkart versus 615 for Swiggy.

Blinkit still leads the pack with 969 stores, followed by Zepto at 828, and BigBasket at 497.

In Kolkata, Flipkart Minutes is way ahead with 72 stores compared to Swiggy's 35.