Flipkart Minutes edges past Swiggy Instamart in top-10 quick-commerce cities
Flipkart Minutes just overtook Swiggy Instamart in the number of dark stores across India's top 10 quick-commerce cities: 627 for Flipkart versus 615 for Swiggy.
Blinkit still leads the pack with 969 stores, followed by Zepto at 828, and BigBasket at 497.
In Kolkata, Flipkart Minutes is way ahead with 72 stores compared to Swiggy's 35.
Blinkit leads in 6 major cities
Blinkit holds the lead in six major cities, including Bengaluru and Delhi.
In Delhi alone, Blinkit has 188 stores, while Flipkart has 102 stores and Swiggy has 69 stores.
Meanwhile, Swiggy has added the highest number of dark stores among the top three players across the 10 cities over the past month as it focuses on making deliveries even faster by packing more locations into existing neighborhoods.
Store density is becoming a big deal for speed and efficiency in this quick-commerce race.