Flipkart Plus members now get Netflix's mobile plan for free
What's the story
E-commerce giant Flipkart has teamed up with streaming service Netflix to offer a free monthly Netflix Mobile Plan. The offer is available for Flipkart Plus members who complete four qualifying orders of ₹299 or more in a month. The new loyalty program starts tomorrow and requires monthly re-earning through the same shopping pattern.
Steps
How to unlock Netflix mobile plan?
Qualifying purchases can be made across Flipkart, Flipkart Grocery, and Flipkart Minutes.
After completing the fourth eligible order, customers can unlock a 30-day Netflix Mobile Plan through the Flipkart app at no additional cost.
Non-Plus members can also become eligible for this loyalty program by placing 15 orders in a year at no extra charge.
Partnership
Transforming shopping experience
This collaboration is Netflix's first e-commerce partnership in India and the first time that the streaming service can be earned through everyday shopping.
Ravi Iyer, CFO and SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Flipkart, said this partnership transforms everyday shopping behavior into access to world-class entertainment.
Laurent Uguen, Vice President, APAC Partnerships - Business Development at Netflix, called it a "simple, rewarding way" to unlock premium content through shopping milestones.