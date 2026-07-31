Flipkart, Netflix let Plus members earn free Netflix Mobile plan

Flipkart and Netflix just announced that binge-watching will get a little easier for Flipkart Plus members.

Starting August 1, 2026, if you make four purchases of ₹299 or more in a month, across Flipkart, Flipkart Grocery, or Flipkart Minutes, you'll score a free month of the Netflix Mobile Plan.

It's an easy way to turn your shopping habit into streaming time.