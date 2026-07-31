Flipkart, Netflix let Plus members earn free Netflix Mobile plan
Business
Flipkart and Netflix just announced that binge-watching will get a little easier for Flipkart Plus members.
Starting August 1, 2026, if you make four purchases of ₹299 or more in a month, across Flipkart, Flipkart Grocery, or Flipkart Minutes, you'll score a free month of the Netflix Mobile Plan.
It's an easy way to turn your shopping habit into streaming time.
Activate Netflix Mobile plan on Flipkart
You will be able to activate your complimentary 30-day Netflix Mobile Plan right from the Flipkart app (no extra cost).
Not a Plus member yet? Just place 15 orders in a year to join for free.
Both companies say this partnership is about rewarding everyday shopping and making premium content more accessible for millions of users across India.