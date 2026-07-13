Flipkart to sell part stake in Shadowfax for ₹700cr

Stake sale

Flipkart's investment journey with Shadowfax

Flipkart first invested in Shadowfax in 2019 and has supported the logistics start-up through several funding rounds. Currently, Shadowfax is one of Flipkart's main last-mile delivery partners, especially during peak times when its own logistics network is stretched. According to an updated draft red herring prospectus filed with the capital markets regulator ahead of its public market listing, Flipkart held about 14% in the company, though following the IPO's offer-for-sale component, its stake was reduced to approximately 8%.