Flipkart to hire more than 2.5L staff for festive season

About 60% of these new jobs (nearly 140,000) are just for last-mile delivery, with Flipkart setting up over 900 extra delivery hubs, especially in smaller cities and towns, using its Flipkart Minutes service.

The company also shared that women now make up more than 20% of its supply chain team.

And it's not just Flipkart: Amazon is adding over 160,000 seasonal jobs, while Meesho plans to bring in over 10 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its seller and logistics ecosystem, showing how big online shopping gets during the festivals.