You can soon watch micro-dramas on the Flipkart app
What's the story
Walmart-owned Flipkart is set to launch a new feature on its app, introducing micro-dramas. The e-commerce giant has teamed up with Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Pratilipi, backed by Nexus Venture Partners, to create exclusive content for this section. According to Moneycontrol, the new feature will also include content from Pinkvilla, an entertainment company Flipkart acquired in 2025.
Position
Micro-dramas on separate tab
The micro-drama feature will be available on a separate tab on Flipkart's app. This new addition is aimed at increasing user engagement and retention on the platform. It also opens up another monetization avenue for Flipkart, apart from its existing e-commerce and quick commerce businesses.
Market
Micro-drama market in India
The move comes as micro-dramas are gaining popularity in India, with the market crossing $300 million in 2025.
It is expected to reach $1.5 billion by end-2026 and $4.5 billion by 2030.
Platforms like JioHotstar, Kuku TV, and Dashverse are already competing for viewers in this space. JioHotstar's micro-drama offering has crossed over 100 million users already.
Advertising potential
Potential advertising revenue boost for Flipkart
For Flipkart, the new feature could be more than just a way to engage users.
The content can also be used as an advertising platform, where brands can integrate products into storylines or pay for placements.
Pocket Aces, which is owned by Saregama, recently revealed that advertisers are allocating budgets to micro-drama campaigns.
This indicates that brands see this format as more than just another short-form content play.
Retention challenge
User retention challenge in micro-drama space
However, user acquisition is often easier than retention.
Pocket FM had to shut its micro-drama app Pocket TV within months due to stiff competition and opted to focus on its core audio business instead.
CEO Rohan Nayak admitted that "the real challenge was sustaining engagement after the initial acquisition push."