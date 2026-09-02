You can soon watch micro-dramas on the Flipkart app

The move comes as micro-dramas are gaining popularity in India, with the market crossing $300 million in 2025.

It is expected to reach $1.5 billion by end-2026 and $4.5 billion by 2030.

Platforms like JioHotstar, Kuku TV, and Dashverse are already competing for viewers in this space. JioHotstar's micro-drama offering has crossed over 100 million users already.