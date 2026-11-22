Flipkart Wholesale cuts logistics costs 6% with FarEye partnership
Flipkart Wholesale just made its delivery game a lot smarter and cheaper.
By teaming up with FarEye, they've managed to cut logistics costs by 6% and use 8% fewer vehicles across 26 stores and a cross-dock, all thanks to some clever tech upgrades.
FarEye automates dispatch routing and payments
FarEye's platform took over dispatch, routing, and payment collection, meaning less paperwork and more efficiency.
Vehicle idle time dropped by 10%, return-to-origin rates fell by 1%, and automating things like e-way bills plus UPI payments saved extra effort (and even trimmed cash collection costs).
As FarEye's COO Gautam Kumar put it, making the most of what you've got is key when demand for digital solutions is booming.