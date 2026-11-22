FarEye's platform took over dispatch, routing, and payment collection, meaning less paperwork and more efficiency.

Vehicle idle time dropped by 10%, return-to-origin rates fell by 1%, and automating things like e-way bills plus UPI payments saved extra effort (and even trimmed cash collection costs).

As FarEye's COO Gautam Kumar put it, making the most of what you've got is key when demand for digital solutions is booming.