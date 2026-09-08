Flipkart with Myntra now leads India eCommerce with 35% MAUs
Business
Flipkart (with Myntra) is now the largest e-commerce platform in India by user base, grabbing 35% of monthly active users in 2026.
The gap with Amazon has nearly doubled since 2022, showing just how much Flipkart has pulled ahead, while Flipkart's MAU base grew 15% year-on-year in July 2026, Amazon actually lost users.
Flipkart Minutes crosses 1 million daily orders
Flipkart's lead isn't just about more shoppers; it's also winning on sales and speedy deliveries.
Since launching Flipkart Minutes in 2024, daily quick-commerce orders have soared to over 1 million, putting it within range of Swiggy Instamart.