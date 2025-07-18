Flipkart's new ad solution makes e-commerce marketing easier

E-commerce ads are big business—Flipkart made nearly ₹5,000 crore from them last year, with Amazon not far ahead. By dropping financial barriers, ANPL could help even more sellers join the game and boost their reach.

How to activate ANPL

Sellers can activate ANPL with a simple click on the Flipkart Ads portal—no training or paperwork.

It supports all major ad formats, and over 24,000 sellers have already jumped in since launch.

This move is part of a bigger trend to make online advertising fairer and more accessible for everyone.