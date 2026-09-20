Flock Safety offers most generous voluntary buyouts to avoid layoffs
Business
Flock Safety, the company behind license plate recognition technology, is offering its most generous voluntary buyouts ever to a large chunk of its 1,500 employees.
This comes as criticism grows over how police have used its technology, and the company hopes these buyouts can help avoid layoffs.
Report finds 46 alleged police misuses
A recent report revealed 46 cases where police allegedly misused Flock's technology.
After that, Florida and Texas both said they will stop using the startup's technology, and an anti-surveillance group shared that 90 cities dropped Flock in August alone, a fourfold increase from the previous month.
CEO Garrett Langley told the All-In podcast that the "biggest damage" caused by the backlash has been to "internal morale."