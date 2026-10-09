Flock Safety to cut 18% of workforce amid surveillance backlash

Flock Safety operates a network of some 120,000 AI-powered cameras across 49 states. These cameras automatically read license plates and record vehicles as they pass by.

However, despite attracting strong investor interest from venture capitalists, Flock Safety faces scrutiny from regulators, lawmakers, and privacy advocates.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that public opinion on the use of Flock cameras is divided, with 38% in favor and 47% against their use in communities.