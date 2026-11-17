Fly91 resumes daily flights from Navi Mumbai to Chipi Airport
After a two-year break, Fly91 has brought back its daily flights between Navi Mumbai and Sindhudurg's Chipi Airport as of November 16, 2026.
The flight takes just over an hour, way faster than the long around 8.5 to 10 hours road trip.
Tickets start at ₹3,500, making it a pretty convenient option for travelers.
Sindhudurg tourism and business may benefit
This route is expected to give a boost to tourism and business in Sindhudurg.
Before these flights came back, people often had to fly into Goa and travel from there.
Now, with direct air access restored, both residents and visitors get an easier way in and out, plus Chipi Airport is expected to play a greater role in improving connectivity to the coastal district with the resumption of regular flights.