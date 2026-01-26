FMCG leaders push for tax cuts and income boosts in Budget 2026
India's top consumer goods brands are urging the government to cut taxes and help boost middle-class incomes in this year's budget.
They're worried about rising costs, currency swings, and want GST on everyday home care products dropped from 18% to 5%.
Industry voices like Parle, Godrej, Pidilite, and Mars Snacking say these changes would help both companies and shoppers.
Why does it matter?
Cheaper products mean more people can actually afford them—especially important after months of slow spending.
The sector just saw strong growth (4.7% in the September quarter), but with GST changes causing a big revenue dip for the government, everyone's watching how the budget will balance affordability with fiscal health.
The hope is that smart tax tweaks keep shelves stocked—and wallets happier—in both cities and villages.