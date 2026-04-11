FMCG sector packaging costs rise 15% to 20% in India
Business
India's FMCG sector is feeling the pinch as packaging costs have jumped 15% to 20%.
The main culprits? Ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has pushed up crude oil and shipping costs, plus the rupee losing value.
All this is making it tougher (and pricier) for your favorite brands to get products on shelves.
LPG rationing, polymer prices up 50%-60%
Making bottles and packs is getting trickier: LPG rationing means fewer glass bottles for drinks, while polymer prices have shot up 50% to 60%.
With local factories struggling to keep up, shortages could be around the corner.
Industry leaders are urging the government to step in with faster tax credits and relaxed import rules to ease the crunch.
But even with talks of peace abroad, a quick fix isn't likely just yet.