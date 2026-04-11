FMCG sector packaging costs rise 15% to 20% in India

LPG rationing, polymer prices up 50%-60%

Making bottles and packs is getting trickier: LPG rationing means fewer glass bottles for drinks, while polymer prices have shot up 50% to 60%.

With local factories struggling to keep up, shortages could be around the corner.

Industry leaders are urging the government to step in with faster tax credits and relaxed import rules to ease the crunch.

But even with talks of peace abroad, a quick fix isn't likely just yet.