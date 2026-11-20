Foodlink F&B Holdings India to open ₹192cr IPO November 26
Foodlink F&B Holdings India, known for its luxury catering, is opening its IPO on November 26 to raise ₹192 crore.
Alongside new shares, promoters like Sanjay Manohar Vazirani are also selling part of their stake.
Foodlink IPO applications until November 30
You can apply for shares until November 30, with anchor investors getting a head start on November 25.
Allotment results come out December 1 and the stock lists December 3.
Most of the money raised, about ₹113 crore, will help Foodlink open new banquets, restaurants, and a central kitchen, even as the company works to bounce back from recent losses.