The company already raised more than ₹162 crore from big investors like Amicorp Capital (Mauritius) before the IPO even opened.

Most of the funds will go toward expanding their business, paying off debt, and other projects.

Foodlink pulled in ₹219.8 crore revenue for the six months ended September 2026 but also saw a net loss of ₹16.15 crore.

Ratings are mixed: SBI Securities is "Neutral," while Anand Rathi says "Subscribe" thanks to Foodlink's long-term growth plans in luxury catering, restaurants, banquets, and integrated food services.