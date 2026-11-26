Foodlink F&B launches IPO at ₹181-₹191 with 78-share minimum
Foodlink F&B Holdings India Ltd. just kicked off its IPO on November 26, 2026.
Shares are priced between ₹181 and ₹191 each, and you'll need to apply for at least 78 shares if you're interested.
The offer wraps up on November 30, so there's a short window if you want in.
Foodlink F&B raised over 162cr pre-IPO
The company already raised more than ₹162 crore from big investors like Amicorp Capital (Mauritius) before the IPO even opened.
Most of the funds will go toward expanding their business, paying off debt, and other projects.
Foodlink pulled in ₹219.8 crore revenue for the six months ended September 2026 but also saw a net loss of ₹16.15 crore.
Ratings are mixed: SBI Securities is "Neutral," while Anand Rathi says "Subscribe" thanks to Foodlink's long-term growth plans in luxury catering, restaurants, banquets, and integrated food services.