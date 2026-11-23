Foodlink F&B launches IPO priced ₹181-₹191, seeks to raise ₹360.76cr
Foodlink F&B Holdings India, known for its luxury catering, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹181 and ₹191.
The company is looking to raise about ₹360.76 crore, with the offer open from November 26 to 30.
If all goes as planned, Foodlink's market value could hit nearly ₹1,190.9 crore after listing.
Foodlink IPO ₹192cr, backers sell 88.35L
The IPO includes a fresh share issue worth ₹192 crore and a sale of 88.35 lakh existing shares by key backers like promoter Sanjay Manohar Vazirani and investor Arpit Khandelwal.
Money raised will help build a new centralized kitchen and expand dining and banquet spaces, so basically, more events and bigger parties ahead for Foodlink.